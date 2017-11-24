VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center continue housing project in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Owing to the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, six families from the village of Aragatsotn in the province of the same name have solved the housing problem in 2017, and the Gevorgyans are one of them.

The heads of the partnering organizations visited the community to share the joy of housewarming with the family.

In the past, the family lived in a metal container, next to the half-built house that was acquired decades ago and was left unfinished for many years. In spring, the Gevorgyans started the construction of the house with the support of the cooperating parties and managed to turn the dilapidated building into a comfortable home.

“I would never wish anyone to experience the hardships of living in a metal container, even for one day. When we moved to a new home, we quickly got rid of not only the metal container, but also of bad memories of the past," said the family mother, Narine.

During the six years of the partnership, 21 families have completed the construction or renovation of their half-built houses in Aragatsotn province alone. The housing problem of 150 families has been solved in different parts of Armenia overall.

“Life is not a smooth path. Over the years, there are ups and downs, successes and obstacles. Perhaps that is exactly what makes people work harder, become determined to work and succeed. It is important that everyone keeps themselves away from being depressed, despaired, believing that they will be able to do something important. And when they believe they can accomplish their dreams. This family has passed the exact same path," said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“A healthy family, as a member of the society, is the guarantee of sustainable development of the community and the country. A child living in a healthy environment has a definite advantage of using his time properly, for development and creativity. Our task is to allow as many families as possible to that opportunity,” said “Fuller Center for Housing” Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

In 2017, VivaCell-MTS invested AMD 31 million for the implementation of the housing project; in total over AMD 370 million has been invested.