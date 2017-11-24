Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla recently unveiled its electric Semi to great fanfare. The four-motor truck was announced with a 500-mile range and some self-driving capabilities. What Elon Musk failed to provide was a price. Now that’s changed: the regular versions of the 300-mile and the 500-mile trucks will cost $150,000 and $180,000 each.

There is also a "Founders Series" of the trucks, which will cost $200,000 per truck. Tesla says the prices are "expected" leaving the company some wiggle room on the final pricing, The Verge reports.

If those prices and specs stick then Tesla has a potentially disruptive offering with Semi, The Verge says. Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year. Tesla claims its all-electric Semi will provide more than $200,000 in fuel savings alone over the lifespan of the truck.

Companies with fleets of trucks are already showing interest.

Large transport carriers like JB Hunt Transport Services, NFI Industries, and Bison Transport have all reserved trucks; as have retailers like Walmart, Loblaw, and Meijer. The first Tesla Semis are expected to reach production in 2019.