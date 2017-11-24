Polish Sejm adopts resolution on Armenian community's 650th anniv.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Polish Sejm on Friday, November 24 adopted a resolution on the 650th anniversary of Poland's Armenian community whish states that King Casimir III gave the Armenians of Lwów in the 14th century the right of setting up a Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

According to the document, the centuries-old relations between the Armenians and Poles could be exemplary for other nations and countries.

The resolution also highlights the Armenians' role in the history of Poland, expressing deep respect for all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and all those who lived and worked for Poland.

Also, the parliament expressed confidence that the two peoples will continue enjoying friendly relations in the future too.

Armenia's ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan, former lawmaker of Armenian originŁukasz Abgarowicz, religious leader of the Armenian Church in Poland Vardapet Tachat Tsaturyan and many others participated in the session.