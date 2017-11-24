Armenian president blasts Azerbaijan for unfounded accusations
November 24, 2017 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, November 24 blasted Azerbaijan for its unfounded accusations against Armenia over the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process.
Addressing the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Sargsyan said that no matter how many times Azerbaijan may attempt to distort the essence of the Karabakh issue and the peaceful settlement process, the conflict is nonetheless based on the three principles of international law.
The president cited non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples as the principles in question, proposed the OSCE Minsk Group, the only body mandated to tackle the peaceful settlement of the conflict.
“The international community’s position on the matter is expressed in the declarations adopted by the leaders of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries. In this context, settlement without the Karabakh people’s right to self-determination is simply impossible,” the president said.
“One more thing: the United Nations has never adopted any resolution concerning the settlement of the conflict. The four resolutions adopted by the UN in 1993 were aimed at the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, which Azerbaijan rejected then.”
Also, the president assured that Armenia will continue remaining committed to its peace-building and sustainable development vision.
