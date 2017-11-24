Armenia’s Ameriabank granted Citi Bank quality excellence awards
November 24, 2017 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Citi Bank has granted Ameriabank two quality excellence awards - STP Award 2015 an STP Award 2016 - for the high quality of international money transfers.
Citi Bank awards the prize to partnering banks operating in various countries of the world as a special award for ensuring the highest standards of quantitative and qualitative international transactions by these banks.
Cooperating with correspondent banks, Ameriabank performs the majority of international money transfers STP (Straight Through Processing), which means that the payments sent to the bank for clearing by its correspondents are being processed automatically without human involvement.
The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian president blasts Azerbaijan for unfounded accusations President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, November 24 blasted Azerbaijan for its unfounded accusations against Armenia.
Islamic State executes 15 of own militants in Afghanistan The execution reportedly took place on Thursday, the same day a suicide bombing in the provincial capital of Jalalabad claimed eight lives.
Armenia often credited for bringing integration bodies closer: president According to him, the document is a comprehensive one, reflecting the significant development in bilateral relations.
Polish Sejm adopts resolution on Armenian community's 650th anniv. According to the document, the relations between the Armenians and Poles could be exemplary for other nations and countries.