Armenia’s Ameriabank granted Citi Bank quality excellence awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Citi Bank has granted Ameriabank two quality excellence awards - STP Award 2015 an STP Award 2016 - for the high quality of international money transfers.

Citi Bank awards the prize to partnering banks operating in various countries of the world as a special award for ensuring the highest standards of quantitative and qualitative international transactions by these banks.

Cooperating with correspondent banks, Ameriabank performs the majority of international money transfers STP (Straight Through Processing), which means that the payments sent to the bank for clearing by its correspondents are being processed automatically without human involvement.

The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.