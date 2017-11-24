Armenia’s Oscar submission imagines a world without war: AP
November 24, 2017 - 19:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's foreign-language film submission to the Academy Awards for this year invites viewers to imagine a world without war, according to its director, The Associated Press says in an article.
Anahit Abad, the director of "Yeva", said at the Iranian premiere of her debut movie on Thursday, November 23, "The world without any war is much more beautiful, even for warmongers."
The film tells the story of a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter, Nareh, after her husband's tragic death and takes refuge in a village in the Karabakh region.
Criticizing war, Abad said its consequences are long lasting. "I was not directly in frontline of any war, but war was a part of my life," said Abad.
Abad has a long track record working in Iranian cinema as an assistant director.
Her film is a joint production between the National Cinema Center of Armenia and the Iranian Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran, where the Iranian premiere was held.
The foundation also submitted Iran's foreign-language film entry to the Academy Awards for this year, another anti-war film by a female director, Narges Abyar's "Nafas (Breath)."
Alireza Tabesh, the managing director of the foundation, told The Associated Press that both countries submitting anti-war films by female directors this year was "an invaluable coincidence".
"Launching co-production projects with countries in the region... is one of the main goals of this foundation", Tabesh said, "It offers the opportunity of entering into new markets and enables film producers to share their visions."
Iran has one of the largest Armenian communities in the world.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Partner news
Latest news
Eastern Partnership declaration adopted in Brussels The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia’s Ameriabank granted Citi Bank quality excellence awards Citi Bank has granted Ameriabank two quality excellence awards for the high quality of international money transfers.
Islamic State executes 15 of own militants in Afghanistan The execution reportedly took place on Thursday, the same day a suicide bombing in the provincial capital of Jalalabad claimed eight lives.
Polish Sejm adopts resolution on Armenian community's 650th anniv. According to the document, the relations between the Armenians and Poles could be exemplary for other nations and countries.