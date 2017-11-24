Armenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and the European Union on Friday, November 24 signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement during the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

President Sargsyan attended both the Summit and the signing ceremony.

The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.

It will also strengthen the political dialogue and set a solid basis for the continuation of economic and social reforms.