Armenia expresses sympathy over Egypt terrorist attack
November 25, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has sent a letter of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in connection with the terrorist attack in a mosque in Sinai Peninsula.
At least 235 people were killed when gunmen opened fire and bombed the mosque on Friday, November 24. Government officials said 109 more had been injured in the attack — among the deadliest in Egypt's history.
"Armenia strongly condemns the inhumane act and reaffirms its support for Egypt in the fight against terrorism," Sargsyan said in the letter.
"At this difficult time, I express my sincere condolences to you, the people of Egypt and the relatives of the victims."
Police sources told The Associated Press that men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshippers in the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Al Rawdah. NBC News could not immediately independently verify that account.
Two eyewitnesses and a security source told Reuters that the suspected militants targeted supporters of the security forces attending prayers. Citing official sources, the state-run MENA news agency reported that the mosque is largely attended by Sufi Muslims — a form of Islam considered heretical by some conservatives and extremists like the Islamic State group.
