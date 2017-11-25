Armenia assuming chairmanship of La Francophonie ministerial council
November 25, 2017 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will attend the 34th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie in Paris, France on November 25-26, during which Armenia will assume chairmanship of the ministerial council.
According to preliminary plans, dates for the organization's sessions and summits to be held in Yerevan will be agreed upon in the French capital.
Also, the ministers will weigh in on the symbol of the summit, the motto and the main topics for discussions.
Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement on Friday, November 24, while the EU declared that it had concluded negotiations over a new aviation deal with the country.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian uncover large cache of weapons left behind by Islamic State While a large number of families have returned to Deir ez-Zor, several neighborhoods remain closed off to the public.
New Armenia-EU deal will take cooperation to a whole new level: PM "This agreement will definitely take our cooperation with the EU and its member states to a qualitatively new level," Karapetyan said.
Offensive inside strategic suburb of Jobar resumes in Syria The Syrian army made the decision to resume their offensive in the eastern suburbs of Damascus following an offensive last week.
Iran stresses 'urgent need' for enhancing cyber security There is an urgent need for the security of the cyber space to be enhanced and privacy of people protected, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.