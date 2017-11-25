Armenia assuming chairmanship of La Francophonie ministerial council

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will attend the 34th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie in Paris, France on November 25-26, during which Armenia will assume chairmanship of the ministerial council.

According to preliminary plans, dates for the organization's sessions and summits to be held in Yerevan will be agreed upon in the French capital.

Also, the ministers will weigh in on the symbol of the summit, the motto and the main topics for discussions.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement on Friday, November 24, while the EU declared that it had concluded negotiations over a new aviation deal with the country.