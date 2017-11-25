Karabakh situation virtually unchanged during past week
November 25, 2017 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of November 18-25.
Azerbaijani troops mainly used firearms and a 60-mm mortar to violate the ceasefire.
Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
