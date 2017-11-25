OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement
November 25, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Gigi (George) Tsereteli has stressed the need to redouble efforts to resolve conflicts, including the one in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), the Assembly's official website said.
“Whether we’re talking about the conflicts in Ukraine, about Nagorno-Karabakh, or about the conflict in Georgia and occupation of territories – all of these have tragic human consequences each and every day,” he said. “This must continue to be our focus.”
The president underlined that parliamentary assemblies can contribute to confidence-building by serving as inclusive forums in which informal exchanges are as important as the official channels of discussion. He stressed that the parliamentary assemblies of the OSCE and the Council of Europe must continue to work together and face new realities while never compromising on principles. In particular, he noted avenues for co-operation on addressing migration and countering terrorism.
Tsereteli highlighted a number of new and enduring challenges requiring greater attention, including growing political and social tensions both within and between countries, as well as ongoing conflicts, radicalization, terrorism, populism, cybersecurity, migration, and organized crime.
“One of my priorities as president is to ensure that the OSCE is fully equipped to address these challenges, to uphold the founding principles of the Helsinki Final Act, promote common values, and lend the PA’s contribution to resolving conflicts,” the president said.
Tsereteli assumed the presidency of the OSCE PA on November 9.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian uncover large cache of weapons left behind by Islamic State While a large number of families have returned to Deir ez-Zor, several neighborhoods remain closed off to the public.
New Armenia-EU deal will take cooperation to a whole new level: PM "This agreement will definitely take our cooperation with the EU and its member states to a qualitatively new level," Karapetyan said.
Offensive inside strategic suburb of Jobar resumes in Syria The Syrian army made the decision to resume their offensive in the eastern suburbs of Damascus following an offensive last week.
Iran stresses 'urgent need' for enhancing cyber security There is an urgent need for the security of the cyber space to be enhanced and privacy of people protected, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.