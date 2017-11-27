Armenian National Committee of Canada marks Holodomor 84th anniv.
November 27, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Canada joins Ukrainians in Canada and around the world in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the Holodomor, ANCC said in a statement.
On April 24, 2015, the Canadian House of Commons unanimously passed a historic motion (M-587) designating the month of April as Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month. With support from all major parties represented in the Canadian Parliament, the motion recalled the genocides recognized by Canada, the Jewish Holocaust, the Ukrainian Holodomor, the Rwandan Tutsi Genocide and the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and sent a strong message that only by acknowledging the mistakes of the past, we prevent future atrocities from taking place.
"The passage of Motion 587 was the realization of a joint effort between the Ukrainian, Armenian, Jewish and Rwandan communities that sought to bring the issue of recognizing, condemning and preventing future genocides to the attention of the international community," ANCC said.
"As we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian community, we once again recommit ourselves to working together in upholding our shared values of respect, tolerance and human rights and in promoting justice and democracy in Canada and around the world."
Between 1932-33, at the hands of the repressive Soviet regime, innocent Ukrainians were subjected to forced starvation and famine which resulted in the mass murder of millions of innocent men, women and children and what became to be known as one of the most gruesome acts of genocide of the 20th century.
