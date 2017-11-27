"Living together" - IOF's Armenia summit slogan approved in Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - La Francophonie Ministerial Conference on Sunday, November 26 approved "Living together" as the slogan for the organization's summit set be held in Yerevan in 2018.

Also Sunday, preparatory work ahead of the summit in the Armenian capital was presented at the Paris-hosted conference.

Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, in particular, revealed the dates, the symbol, the slogan and the main topics for discussion at the Yerevan event.

On the recommendation of Armenia, the summit was set for October 11-12, 2018, while IOF sessions of statutory bodies will be held on October 7 and October 8-9.

According to Nalbandian, "Living together" will form the basis of the new fundamental document - the Yerevan pact - which will be introduced to the IOF.

Nalbandian said the new pact will reflect the organization's common values, including the protection of human and peoples' rights, democracy, inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue, as well as fight against xenophobia, intolerance, discrimination and dissemination of hatred.

The ministerial conference unanimously approved all the proposals submitted by the Armenian delegation.