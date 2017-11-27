"Living together" - IOF's Armenia summit slogan approved in Paris
November 27, 2017 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - La Francophonie Ministerial Conference on Sunday, November 26 approved "Living together" as the slogan for the organization's summit set be held in Yerevan in 2018.
Also Sunday, preparatory work ahead of the summit in the Armenian capital was presented at the Paris-hosted conference.
Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, in particular, revealed the dates, the symbol, the slogan and the main topics for discussion at the Yerevan event.
On the recommendation of Armenia, the summit was set for October 11-12, 2018, while IOF sessions of statutory bodies will be held on October 7 and October 8-9.
According to Nalbandian, "Living together" will form the basis of the new fundamental document - the Yerevan pact - which will be introduced to the IOF.
Nalbandian said the new pact will reflect the organization's common values, including the protection of human and peoples' rights, democracy, inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue, as well as fight against xenophobia, intolerance, discrimination and dissemination of hatred.
The ministerial conference unanimously approved all the proposals submitted by the Armenian delegation.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army breaks through key defenses near Golan Heights the Syrian Arab Army broke-through HTS’ front-lines at strategic hilltop of Tal Bardayah, seizing many points after a short battle this afternoon.
Ameriabank team wins Online Asset & Liability Management Competition The team of Ameriabank has won the 8th Online Asset & Liability Management Competition 2017, a virtual banking competition.
Central streets of Armenia's Tashir equipped with LED lighting system The introduction of energy efficient systems aims to save the financial resources of the community and activate regional life.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018 (video) Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.