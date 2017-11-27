New Vatican stamp depicts Pope's visit to Armenian Genocide memorial
November 27, 2017 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis' visit to Armenia and the Genocide memorial is displayed on a fresh stamp issued by the Vatican recently to celebrate the pontiff's journey to the first Christian nation.
Authored by artist Daniela Longo, the stamp shows the Pope in a moment of prayer in front of the Armenian Genocide Monument in Tsitsernakaberd, Yerevan.
During the visit on June 24-26, 2016, Pope Francis denounced the Genocide by Ottoman-era Turks a century ago, actually using the term 'genocide' to describe the killings of 1.5 million Armenians.
“Sadly that tragedy, that genocide, was the first of the deplorable series of catastrophes of the past century, made possible by twisted racial, ideological or religious aims that darkened the minds of the tormentors even to the point of planning the annihilation of entire peoples,” he said.
During the three-day visit in summer of 2016, the pope served a Divine Liturgy in the city of Gyumri and an outdoor Ecumenical Service and Peace Prayer in the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.
