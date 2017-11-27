Iranian foreign minister due in Armenia November 28
November 27, 2017 - 16:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to take a visit to Yerevan, Armenia on Tuesday, November 28, heading a high-profile delegation, IRNA reveals.
The visit to Armenia is made at an invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.
Zarif is to hold a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues and cooperation in various fields.
According to some media reports, the Iranian foreign policy chief will also meet president Serzh Sargsyan.
He will also take part in a meeting with Iranian businessmen and investors in Yerevan. The meeting aims to review the ways to promote trade cooperation between the two countries and eliminate possible obstacles.
