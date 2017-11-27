Ameriabank team wins Online Asset & Liability Management Competition

PanARMENIAN.Net - The team of Ameriabank has won the 8th Online Asset & Liability Management Competition 2017, a virtual banking competition whose final round was held in the Hague on November 23.

The main objectives of the online competition are to enhance the skills of personnel active in the Asset & Liability Management function in banks and financial institutions; to offer alternative ways and opportunities to learn more about banking and the financial services industry; to create opportunities for the exchange of experience, ideas and networking among banking personnel internationally; to strengthen the overall practice of Risk Management in financial institutions.

The contest was organized by DEG, FMO (Netherlands Development Finance Company), PROPARCO development financial institution and SimArch Group.

As Ameriabank snatched the sinner's title, the team of Supervielle (Argentina) took the second spot, while that of Honduras came in third.

Overall, 30 banks from Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Central Asia were participating in the competition.

