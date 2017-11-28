EU envoy says Armenia may obtain visa-free travel by 2020
November 28, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The liberalization of the visa regime with the European Union may be concluded by 2020, head of the bloc's delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday, November 27, Sputnik reports.
According to him, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed on November 24 between Armenia and the EU clearly stipulates the conditions for liberalization of the visa regime.
According to him, legal, administrative and institutional reforms requiring long-term commitment should be implemented for this purpose.
"We, together with our colleagues, will do everything possible to implement this agreement, which is so important for both parties," Switalski said.
Read also:Armenia-EU deal contains clear statement on Karabakh: Switalski
EU envoy says fresh start with Armenia 'will open new doors'
Top stories
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Latest news
Sole reliance on Russia may prove disastrous for Armenia: Stratfor "The current strategic rift between Russia and the US complicates Armenian efforts to pursue a balanced foreign policy," the article says.
Syrian army liberates half a dozen towns from Islamic State Backed by the IRGC and Hezbollah, the Syrian army liberated a half dozen towns that were under the control of the Islamic State.
Armenian Genocide survivors' son became youngest U.S. army colonel Hagopian grew up poor in a tenement in Providence, the son of the late Peter and Varvar Hagopian, who fled the Armenian Genocide.
Turkey searching for ex-prosecutors who fled to Germany via Armenia The Supreme Court issued a request for red notices for the ex-prosecutors who fled Turkey and reached Germany via Armenia and Georgia.