Baku unhappy about new Russian envoy due to "pro-Armenian stance"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Baku hasn't approved the appointment of Georgy Zuev as Russia's ambassador to Azerbaijan for his "pro-Armenian stance," Haqqin.az reports.

According to the rules of diplomatic relations, before the appointment of an ambassador, the host party is requested to give prior consent for the delivery of credentials.

Azerbaijan refused to grand agrement to Zuev's appointed due to "a pronounced pro-Armenian position".

Zuev will nonetheless become the new ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan as his candidature has already been confirmed by the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs.