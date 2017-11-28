Syrian army liberates half a dozen towns from Islamic State

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor on Monday, November 28, liberating several towns just south of Al-Mayadeen, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by the IRGC and Hezbollah, the Syrian army liberated a half dozen towns that were under the control of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).

Among the areas that were liberated on Monday was the strategic town of Al-Asharah, which was one of the last sites under the Islamic State’s control in this pocket on the western bank of the Euphrates River.

The Syrian Army and their allies are now working to clear the towns located directly south of this liberated pocket.