Armenia returns body of Azerbaijani soldier found near border
November 28, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Tuesday, November 28 returned the body an Azerbaijani soldier found near one its military posts recently.
The transfer of body was performed at the presence of the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
According to the defense ministry press service, the serviceman was a Captain of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who defected after committing a crime in the military unit.
The Armenian defense ministry said earlier that it is ready to facilitate the transfer of the body to the Azerbaijani side through the ICRC.
