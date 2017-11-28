Armenia among world’s newest up-and-coming tourist destinations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the world’s 20 frontrunners with the biggest increase in interest among tourists in the October edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Barometer.

Every year, the United Nations World Tourism Organization tracks travel trends to predict the newest up-and-coming destinations.

The organization tracks international visits and presents information about which countries are spiking interest.

Armenia, in particular, had an 18% growth in tourism over the past year.

“Because it was the world’s first Christian country, many of the most popular tourist attractions are monasteries that date back thousands of years,” New York City-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure said in an article.

Also included in the top 20 attractive destinations are Palestine, Egypt, Northern Mariana Islands, Iceland, Tunisia, Vietnam, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Israel, Malta, Seychelles, Montenegro, Chile, Oman, Cyprus, Colombia, Finland, and Japan.