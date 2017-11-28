// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia among world’s newest up-and-coming tourist destinations

November 28, 2017 - 16:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the world’s 20 frontrunners with the biggest increase in interest among tourists in the October edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Barometer.

Every year, the United Nations World Tourism Organization tracks travel trends to predict the newest up-and-coming destinations.

The organization tracks international visits and presents information about which countries are spiking interest.

Armenia, in particular, had an 18% growth in tourism over the past year.

“Because it was the world’s first Christian country, many of the most popular tourist attractions are monasteries that date back thousands of years,” New York City-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure said in an article.

Also included in the top 20 attractive destinations are Palestine, Egypt, Northern Mariana Islands, Iceland, Tunisia, Vietnam, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Israel, Malta, Seychelles, Montenegro, Chile, Oman, Cyprus, Colombia, Finland, and Japan.

Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world tripArmenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnewsArmenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

