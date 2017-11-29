First stage of new Armenian FEZ to launch in mid-December

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan has visited the Meghri free economic zone in Armenia's south.

Construction of the FEZ is in the final stage, with the first phase of the Meghri free zone set to launch on December 15.

Alongside chief adviser to the prime minister Gagik Martirosyan, architecture-builders and businessmen, Karayan toured the premises in Meghri and learnt more about the challenges facing the opening of the zone and offered solutions on the spot.