Armenian president ratifies new law on military service

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has signed the law on making amendments to the law on military service and the soldier's status, which was previously approved by the National Assembly.

Under the law, the Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry and commit themselves to serving in the army for a period of three years after graduation.

Otherwise, they will be drafted once they turn 18.

Following the parliament's vote, hundreds of students took to the streets to protest the decision, while five of them initiated a hunger strike.

After a meeting with deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, one of the students said they will continue their struggle in the form of round-table discussions and halt the hunger strike and the protests.