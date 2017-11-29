Which countries account for most visits to Armenia?

PanARMENIAN.Net - 1.5 million international arrivals were registered in Armenia in the first nine months of 2017, the national statistical service reveals.

Russia accounts for the majority of foreign citizens who visited Armenia in January-September, with 349,800 - or the 23% of all arrivals - residents of Russia arriving in the country.

Iran is the second with 137,938 of its citizens coming to Armenia in the reporting period.

A considerable number of people arrive from Georgia, the United States and France. Besides, citizens of the Philippines, China, Japan and South Korea have also started visiting Armenia.

Bulgaria accounts for the smallest portion of international arrivals, with only 1,163 of its citizens preferring Armenia as a tourist destination or for other purposes.