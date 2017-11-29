Armenia's Tigran Mansurian nominated in two Grammy categories
November 29, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian's "Requiem" has been nominated for Grammy Awards in two categories - Best Choral Performance and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.
"Requiem" is dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide that was perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.
Also, the piece has earned a nomination for Manfred Eicher in the category Classical Producer Of The Year.
In 2005, the Armenian composer's "Monodia" album was nominated for the 2005 Grammy Award for "Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)" and "Best Classical Contemporary Composition."
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 28, 2018. The ceremony will recognize the best recordings, compositions and artists of the eligibility year, which runs from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017.
