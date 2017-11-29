France's ARAM collecting Armenian community archive
November 29, 2017 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Marseilles Association for the Study and Archiving of the Armenian Memory ARAM is collecting and digitizing documents, photographs, letters and records about the history of the formation of the Armenian community in France, Rusarminfo reports.
"Any document is important, be it a contract for work, a ticket for a ball, or an event flyer," Astrid Artin-Lusikyan from ARAM said, according to La Marseillaise.
"We have pictures from the thirties and are trusted with books which are often unavailable for reading. We are grateful for the confidence as people know that those works will be digitized and disseminated from here."
ARAM was founded in 1997 by Jean-Garbis Artin.
