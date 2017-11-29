Armenia's economy freer than those of Israel and Japan: report
November 29, 2017 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With a score of 70.3 - up by 3.3 points from the previous report - Armenia ranks the 33rd in the 2017 Index of Economic Freedom, leaving behind such countries as Israel in the 36th spot, Japan in the 40th, Poland in the 45th and Belgium in the 49th.
Economic freedom is the fundamental right of every human to control his or her own labor and property. In an economically free society, individuals are free to work, produce, consume, and invest in any way they please. In economically free societies, governments allow labor, capital, and goods to move freely, and refrain from coercion or constraint of liberty beyond the extent necessary to protect and maintain liberty itself.
Compiled by the Heritage Foundation, the Index covers 12 freedoms – from property rights to financial freedom – in 186 countries.
Neighboring Georgia is ahead on the 13th spot, while Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan lag behind on the 60th, 155th and 68th positions, respectively.
"Considerable diversification of Armenia’s economic base has increased economic dynamism, and a decade of strong economic growth has reduced poverty and unemployment rates. Broad simplification of business procedures has facilitated regulatory efficiency. After years of expansionary fiscal policies, efforts have been made to limit the cost of government through more prudent management of public finance," the report says.
"Armenia performs relatively well in many categories of economic freedom, but more reforms are needed to enhance judicial independence and government transparency. Despite progress in tackling corruption, particularly in the tax and customs administrations, close relationships within political and business circles raise concerns about cronyism and undue influence."
Top stories
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army captures large chunk of territory from Islamic State Russian TV accompanied the Tiger Forces during their operations in this Islamic State’s pocket between Al-Mayadeen and Al-Salihiyah
Researchers want to replace opioid painkillers with snail venom The University of Utah this week said it has received $10 million from the Department of Defense to further study cone snail venom.
Islamic State vows to fight to the last man in Iraq Within the last six months alone, the Iraqi Army and PMU have declared full victory in Mosul, Tal Afar, Al-Ba’aj, Hawija and Al-Qaim.
Signing of EU-Azerbaijan aviation agreement failed in Brussels The signing of the agreement with the EU in Brussels during the Eastern Partnership Summit on November 24 did not take place.