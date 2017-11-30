Turkey supports Minsk efforts in Karabakh conflict settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday, November 29 to discuss the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

“I received (the) co-chairs of Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Ankara and reiterated Turkey’s support for the Minsk process,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

The co-chairs will reportedly hold meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign minister by the end of the year. A joint meeting is also possible.