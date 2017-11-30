French president Macron to visit Armenia in the near future: envoy

PanARMENIAN.Net - French president Emanuel Macron will visit Armenia in the near future, ambassador Jonathan Lacote revealed at a meeting with Armenian minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan.

The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia and the transfer of La Francophonie ministerial council chairmanship to the country will foster cooperation between Armenia and France, Lacote said.

Also, the ambassador attached great importance to Macron's upcoming visit to Armenia.

Discussing trade and economic ties, Lacote said that French businesses aim to expand in Armenia, adding that some investors are interested in the country given the possibility of exporting goods to the European, Eurasian and Iranian markets.

The minister reminded that the Meghri free economic zone will be launching in mid-December and is set to create new opportunities for the French businesses too.