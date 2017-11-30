CSTO summit to adopt declaration on Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - At a joint CSTO session of foreign ministers, defense ministers and secretaries of Security Councils, Armenian foreign policy chief Edward Nalbandian unveiled the Collective Security Council's draft declaration about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The document will be submitted for approval at the CSTO summit on Thursday, November 30.

Besides Nalbandian, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and acting chief of staff of the Security Council Aram Tananyan participated in the session.

The ministers weighed in on the process of the implementation of decisions made at the Organization's Yerevan-hosted meetings.

Also, issues concerning the foreign policy co-ordination, military and military-technical cooperation, information security, cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as well as the situation in Syria and the Middle East were discussed.