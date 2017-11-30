Georgian PM visiting Armenia: High-level meetings, Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Yerevan on Friday, December 1 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.

During the visit, Kvirikashvili will meet the Armenian president, the speaker of the National Assembly and Karapetyan.

Following negotiations between the Armenian and Georgian prime ministers at the government, the two will address the media.

Also, the Georgian premier will pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yeravan and visit Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.