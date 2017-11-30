Georgian PM visiting Armenia: High-level meetings, Genocide memorial
November 30, 2017 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Yerevan on Friday, December 1 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.
During the visit, Kvirikashvili will meet the Armenian president, the speaker of the National Assembly and Karapetyan.
Following negotiations between the Armenian and Georgian prime ministers at the government, the two will address the media.
Also, the Georgian premier will pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yeravan and visit Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS enables Armenians to pay less for calls to MTS Russia Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers can call from Armenia to MTS Russia subscribers and pay only for the first three minutes of the call.
Armenian GM Levon Aronian named world's second strongest Among the top 100 are included two more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 78th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 72nd positions.
Dolphins have learnt to deliberately get stoned on fish toxins The makers of a documentary found that the animals enjoyed getting themselves high off toxins produced by puffer fish.
Researcher claim prehistoric women were stronger than today's rowers The study of ancient bones suggests that manual agricultural work had a profound effect on the bodies of prehistoric women.