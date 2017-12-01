Armenian sculptor's works go on display at UNESCO Paris HQ
December 1, 2017 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sculptures by Franco-Syrian artist of Armenian origin Toros Rasguélénian are now displayed at UNESCO's Paris headquarters in a rare exhibition titled "Peace: Toros integral work".
The exhibit opened on Tuesday, November 28 with the joint efforts of Armenian and Syrian Permanent Representations in the UNESCO.
A number of officials and high-ranking diplomats, French Senators and lawmakers and members of the Armenian community attended the launch of the event in Paris.
26 sculptures of Rasguélénian are showcased at the exhibit, organized on the occasion of the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.
