Armenia says hasn't received official offer from Turkish Airlines

December 1, 2017 - 12:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has not received any official offer by the Turkish Airlines concerning the realization of flights to Yerevan, spokeswoman for the General Department of Civil Aviation Satenik Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net on Friday, December 1.

"We have had no discussions with the Turkish side," Hovhannisyan said.

Anadolu Agency had earlier reported that the Turkish Airlines is looking to launch flights to Armenia

Turkey's ambassador to Azerbaijan Ercan Ozaral refuted the report later on claiming to have discussed the matter with the carrier's CEO.

