Georgian prime minister's Armenia visit pushed back indefinitely

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili's visit to Armenia has been postponed indefinitely at the request of the Georgian side.

Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia once the Georgian parliament approves the new government.

The PM was to visit Yerevan on Friday, December 1 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.

During the visit, Kvirikashvili was scheduled to meet the Armenian president, the speaker of the National Assembly and Karapetyan.

Also, the Georgian premier was to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yeravan and visit Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.