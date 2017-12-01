New Armenian Genocide documentary debuts in Argentina
December 1, 2017 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The documentary "The April Symphony" directed by Teresa Saporiti and Claudio Remedi premiered in Buenos Aires on Thursday, November 30 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The film centers around the preparations for the centenary of the Genocide in 2015 through the interaction of the Armenian community of Buenos Aires and the residents of Yerevan, Prensa Armenia reports.
The project records the daily life of both capitals during the month of April 2015 and culminates with commemoration event on the 24th of that month.
Armenians throughout the world held hundreds of large-scale events, campaigns and rallies to commemorate the centennial of the Armenian Genocide.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Azerbaijan arrests one more opposition activist According to fellow activists, Sadigli has been taken to the 19th branch of the police of Nasimi district of the Azerbaijani capital.
Islamic State releases execution videos, old battle footage The first executions were of ten Iraqi soldiers in the western part of the country; these soldiers were brutally murdered by the militant group.
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Borussia reportedly looking for a cut-price deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Dortmund are open to bringing Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to the Bundesliga, reports suggest.