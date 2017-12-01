// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New Armenian Genocide documentary debuts in Argentina

December 1, 2017 - 16:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The documentary "The April Symphony" directed by Teresa Saporiti and Claudio Remedi premiered in Buenos Aires on Thursday, November 30 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The film centers around the preparations for the centenary of the Genocide in 2015 through the interaction of the Armenian community of Buenos Aires and the residents of Yerevan, Prensa Armenia reports.

The project records the daily life of both capitals during the month of April 2015 and culminates with commemoration event on the 24th of that month.

Armenians throughout the world held hundreds of large-scale events, campaigns and rallies to commemorate the centennial of the Armenian Genocide.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

