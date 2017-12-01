iPhone X hits the shelves of VivaCell-MTS stores in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, December 1 that users can from now on purchase the new iPhone X smartphones with 64 GB storage at the company's service centers and receive a beautiful phone number.

The latest and most expensive iPhone yet is distinguished by its new Face ID technology which enables the owner to unlock the device with just a glance.

Wireless charging is another innovative solution for iPhone X.

"The most anticipated smartphone for iPhone fans that was officially launched about a month ago is now on sale at VivaCell-MTS. It's important for us to always give our customers a chance to keep up with innovations," the company’ General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The iPhone X has the most durable panel glass ever in the history of Apple smartphones, as well as a stainless steel frame, and is water and dust resistant. With an iPhone X, users can also take high-quality photos and selfies with studio light effect.