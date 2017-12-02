Armenia's economic activity up by 7% year-on-year
December 2, 2017 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of macroeconomic indicators have grown in the first 10 months of 2017 in Armenia, data provided by the National Statistical Service reveal.
The country's economic activity, in particular, has increased by 7.1% in January-October against the same period last year.
Industrial production has grown by 12.4% in the reporting period, trade turnover is up by 13.6%, while service volumes and electricity production have registered a 14% and 5.4% rise, respectively.
At the same time, the volumes of gross agricultural production and construction dropped by 4% and 1%, respectively.
