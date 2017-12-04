Ameriabank named Bank of the Year in Armenia 2017 by the Banker
December 4, 2017 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank won the Bank of the Year in Armenia 2017 award by the Banker – a premier publication of Financial Times.
In a statement, the bank said it is honored with the award for the third year in a row and overall for the fifth time (previous awards were handed in 2016, 2015, 2013, 2010).
At the award ceremony in London, the organizers stressed that Ameriabank won the recognition considering a number of metrics such as: strengthening market position as a major universal bank and a top lender in Armenia, becoming the first Armenian bank to cross the 1 bn threshold in loan portfolio as of 2016 while maintaining high liquidity ratios and introducing new online technologies, and pursuing customer-centric policy. A strong degree of importance was also given to effective cooperation with IFIs, major sustainable growth potential, balanced risk policy.
Among other winners of the Bank of the Year Award 2017 are such banks as BNP Paribas (Belgium and France), Bank of America (US), Bank of China (Hong Kong), TBC Bank (Georgia) and other reputable financial institutions.
Now accomplished for the 18th year in a row, the Banker’s award is the highest acknowledgement in banking worldwide. This year leading banks of 141 countries of the world participated in annual global banking awards.
The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.
