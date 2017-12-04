Puyol describes Armenians as very strong people

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former defender of Barcelona and the Spanish national team Carles Puyol has described Armenians as very strong people.

During a comedy show on Channel One Russia, one of the showmen running the program asked the player whether he knew anything about Armenians.

"Yes, they are very strong people with a strong character," answered Puyol.

The guest and the four hosts were talking about the FIFA World Cup which will start on June 14 2018 and is set to run through July 15.