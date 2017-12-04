Historic Polish castle hosts "Armenian Day" to celebrate centuries-old ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Castle of the Pomeranian Dukes in the Polish town of Szczecinek hosted a series of events titled "Armenian Day" on December 2.

Armenia's ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan, head of the Armenian community in Szczecinek Yuri Khurshudyan, as well as representatives of local authorities and adjacent settlements attended the events.

The "Armenian Day" were dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the 650th anniversary of Poland's Armenian community.

A number of those in attendance delivered remarks and offered presentations on various subjects concerning Armenia, Poland, and the centuries-old ties between the two nations.

The Polish Sejm on November 24 adopted a resolution on the 650th anniversary of Poland's Armenian community which states that King Casimir III gave the Armenians of Lwów in the 14th century the right of setting up a Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.