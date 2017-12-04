SOAD frontman Serj Tankian wants to create Armenian coffee brand
December 4, 2017 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian is planning to create an Armenian coffee brand, the artist said in an interview with Russia's Expert magazine.
Asked what's the most important thing to him right now, Tankian said its his family and his son.
"If we talk about creativity it’s exactly what I’m doing right now. I will continue to write music. And I got quite a few other ideas. Including to create an Armenian coffee brand, because it's one of those things I really love. There are many activities that I would like to try. Let's see where it will lead me," the singer said.
The first of Tankian's two new film scores, for a movies called "Intent To Destroy", was released digitally via iTunes and Apple on November 17, while the second, for a movie titled "Furious: The Legend Of Kolovrat", will arrive digitally on December 8.
