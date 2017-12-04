More details about French president's Armenia visit surface

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ confirmed in a tweet on Saturday, December 2.

"French President @EmmanuelMacron is indeed expected in #Armenia next year for the Sommet de la Francophonie which will take place in #Yerevan in October," Lacôte‏ said.

"This will also offer a great opportunity for a bilateral visit to strengthen ties between #France and #Armenia."

The ambassador had earlier hinted on the upcoming visit by Macron, no date was provided through.