Italian firm to invest $33 million in construction of key Yerevan road
December 4, 2017 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Italian company Tirrena Scavi will invest about $33 million in the construction of a road which is part of a new bypass around the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.
According to a statement from the government, a contract with the firm is set to be signed by the end of the year, while construction will begin in the spring of 2018.
The section will be 10 km long and 24m wide, with three tunnels, at least four lanes and a LED lighting system,
The issue was discussed at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Monday, December 4.
Top stories
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Partner news
Latest news
Nigeria to create Intelligence Centre to combat Boko Haram An Intelligence Fusion Centre is designed to promote information sharing at the federal level for a quicker response to emergencies.
More than 3 million tourists visited Georgia in 11 months of 2017 More specifically, Georgia hosted 6,954,932 international travelers (+18.4%) and 3,243,963 tourists (+27.6%) in the reporting period.
Turkish intellectual says unaware of probe opened after Karabakh visit Uras, a former member of the parliament said he is unaware of any investigation into his and three people's recent visit to Karabakh
Karabakh, Armenian presidents visit Artsakh military units The two leaders watched military maneuvers, attended solemn ceremonies of opening a number of military barracks and other facilities.