Italian firm to invest $33 million in construction of key Yerevan road

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Italian company Tirrena Scavi will invest about $33 million in the construction of a road which is part of a new bypass around the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.

According to a statement from the government, a contract with the firm is set to be signed by the end of the year, while construction will begin in the spring of 2018.

The section will be 10 km long and 24m wide, with three tunnels, at least four lanes and a LED lighting system,

The issue was discussed at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Monday, December 4.