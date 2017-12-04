Armenia among five most popular New Year destinations for Russians
December 4, 2017 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 5 most popular destinations for the New Year for Russian tourists, experts from Tutu.ru said after analyzing the sales of tours and flights from Moscow in 2017.
Armenia ranks 5th this year, just like in 2016, accounting for 4.7% of all tickets sold from Moscow abroad. The average cost of round-trip tickets was 16,000 rubles (apx $270).
The first four most popular destinations among Russian tourists are Moldova, Georgia, Germany and the Czech Republic.
As reported earlier, the Armenian capital city of Yerevan is included in top five cities for winter trips in the CIS during the New Year.
