Karabakh, Armenian presidents visit Artsakh military units

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, December 4 visited a number of military units in Karabakh's central and eastern parts.

The two leaders watched military maneuvers, attended the opening several military barracks and other facilities.

Afterwards, Sahakyan and Sargsyan laid wreaths at the monument of Marshall Hovhannes Baghramyan on the 120th anniversary of the great Armenian commander's birthday.