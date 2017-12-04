Karabakh, Armenian presidents visit Artsakh military units
December 4, 2017 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, December 4 visited a number of military units in Karabakh's central and eastern parts.
The two leaders watched military maneuvers, attended the opening several military barracks and other facilities.
Afterwards, Sahakyan and Sargsyan laid wreaths at the monument of Marshall Hovhannes Baghramyan on the 120th anniversary of the great Armenian commander's birthday.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Fitch rates Armenia's capital of Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook stable Yerevan’s ratings are constrained by those of Armenia, in particular the country’s institutional framework for local and regional governments.
Nigeria to create Intelligence Centre to combat Boko Haram An Intelligence Fusion Centre is designed to promote information sharing at the federal level for a quicker response to emergencies.
More than 3 million tourists visited Georgia in 11 months of 2017 More specifically, Georgia hosted 6,954,932 international travelers (+18.4%) and 3,243,963 tourists (+27.6%) in the reporting period.
Armenia among five most popular New Year destinations for Russians The first four most popular destinations among Russian tourists are Moldova, Georgia, Germany and the Czech Republic.