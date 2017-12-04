// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Nigeria to create Intelligence Centre to combat Boko Haram

December 4, 2017 - 17:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has approved the creation of an Intelligence Fusion Centre in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State to fight the Boko Haram militant group, TV 360 Nigeria reports.

An Intelligence Fusion Centre is designed to promote information sharing at the federal level for a quicker response to emergencies.

A statement from Buhari’s office said the centre is to support the Nigerian military as it intensifies efforts to end suicide bombings in the northeast.

The decision comes as Boko Haram continues to intensify attacks in the region.

About 13 people were killed, with 54 others injured in the latest attack on a market in Biu in Borno state on Saturday.

