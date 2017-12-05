Book about Armenian Genocide and Turkish denialism to debut in U.S.
December 5, 2017 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ararat-Eskijian-Museum and The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) present “The Sins of the Fathers: Turkish Denialism and the Armenian Genocide” by Siobhan Nash-Marshall on Sunday December 10, at Ararat-Eskijian Museum/ Sheen Chapel in Mission Hills, California, Massis Post reports.
In 1915 the government of the Ottoman Empire began systematically to rip Western Armenians off the lands where their ancestors had lived since time immemorial. It ordered that Armenian men be murdered, and the Armenian women, children, and grandparents be deported into areas of Syria declared unfit for human life. Most of the Armenians who managed to survive the death march were slaughtered there. In The "Sins of the Fathers" -the first part in "The Betrayal of Philosophy" trilogy - Dr. Nash-Marshall connects the total dis-regard of fact and people, of lands and history that informed the Armenian Genocide and Turkish denial to what is today informing our world and culture.
Nash-Marshall holds the Mary T. Clark Chair of Christian Philosophy at Manhat-tanville College. Author of many academic books and articles on metaphysics and the prob-lem of evil, she also has written books and articles for the general public - "Joan of Arc: A Spiritual Biography" and "What It Takes to be Free: Religion and the Roots of Democracy".
In recent years, Nash-Marshall has devoted a lot of attention to genocide and genocide negationism. "The Sins of the Fathers" is her first book-length treatment of the topic. After the breakout of the war in Syria, Nash-Marshall and some friends founded the Christians In Need Foundation (CINF), through which they attempt to help the ancient Christian cultures of the world which are presently in peril.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Topic
Latest news
Spoiler alert: Who wins ‘Game Of Thrones?’ The reason the sets were constructed anew this time around is because of what will be happening to them as filming for the show continues.
M&C Saatchi to help develop Armenia's tourism branding strategy International advertising agency network M&C Saatchi is interested in contributing to the development and branding of tourism in Armenia.
Researchers championing the use of poultry litter as fuel for electricity Turkey, chicken, and other domesticated bird feces could replace about 10 percent of the coal currently used in electricity generation.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.