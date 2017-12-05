Charles Aznavour says happy to be both Armenian and French

PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary crooner Charles Aznavour has said in an interview with Bulgaria's bTV that he is happy to be both Armenian and French.

The singer gave a concert in Sofia on November 30 where he had last performed almost 40 years ago in 1978.

"The French and Armenian identities are amalgamated inside me - you can't separate the coffee from the milk," Aznavour said.

"I am a part of my people, that's why I created a foundation after the devastating earthquake in Armenia. I am happy to be the son of immigrants."

Also, the artists revealed that he is planning to make a change and reshape the people's negative attitudes towards other nations.

The 93-year-old singer also said he is not afraid of death but has nonetheless no intention of leaving this world.