Armenia among 3 most successful CIS countries, according to Russians
December 6, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is one of the three most successful and stable CIS countries according to Russians, Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) said citing its own research.
In the survey, respondents were asked how they assess the success of each of the CIS countries, which one they would like to see as Russia's partner, where the rights of Russian-speaking people are best preserved, and which leaders of the CIS countries they trust more.
16% of respondents named Armenia as the most successful and stable CIS country. According to the results of the survey, Armenia took the third spot, lagging behind Belarus (60%) and Kazakhstan (57%), and topping Azerbaijan (14%) and Georgia (10%).
Based on ensuring the rights of Russian-speaking people, Armenia ranks third as Belarus (66%) and Kazakhstan (38%) are in the lead again. The three are then followed by Azerbaijan (6%), Moldova (6%), Georgia (6%), Kyrgyzstan (5%), Uzbekistan (5%), Ukraine (5%), Tajikistan (4%) and Turkmenistan (2%).
By the "popular rating" of confidence among the heads of the CIS member states, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan took the fourth place with 11% of the respondents expressing confidence in him. The first and second spots were taken by presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan Alexander Lukashenko (62%) and Nursultan Nazarbayev (56%), while Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev came in the third (12%).
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Mkhitaryan credits Aznavour as Armenia's chief ambassador "Some people are not interested in football, but are interested in culture instead, and Aznavour is closer to them," the player said.
Armenian dance Kochari inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Heritage list Kochari, a traditional group dance, has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Armenia to subsidize 50% of babysitting services for kids under 2 When preparing the proposal, the government has studied the experience of several European countries, that of France in particular.
Armenian MP: CoE blasts Azerbaijan’s ECHR non-compliance The Committee of Ministers has initiated a unprecedented judicial review of Azerbaijan’s non-compliance with an ECHR ruling.