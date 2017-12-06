Armenia among 3 most successful CIS countries, according to Russians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is one of the three most successful and stable CIS countries according to Russians, Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) said citing its own research.

In the survey, respondents were asked how they assess the success of each of the CIS countries, which one they would like to see as Russia's partner, where the rights of Russian-speaking people are best preserved, and which leaders of the CIS countries they trust more.

16% of respondents named Armenia as the most successful and stable CIS country. According to the results of the survey, Armenia took the third spot, lagging behind Belarus (60%) and Kazakhstan (57%), and topping Azerbaijan (14%) and Georgia (10%).

Based on ensuring the rights of Russian-speaking people, Armenia ranks third as Belarus (66%) and Kazakhstan (38%) are in the lead again. The three are then followed by Azerbaijan (6%), Moldova (6%), Georgia (6%), Kyrgyzstan (5%), Uzbekistan (5%), Ukraine (5%), Tajikistan (4%) and Turkmenistan (2%).

By the "popular rating" of confidence among the heads of the CIS member states, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan took the fourth place with 11% of the respondents expressing confidence in him. The first and second spots were taken by presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan Alexander Lukashenko (62%) and Nursultan Nazarbayev (56%), while Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev came in the third (12%).