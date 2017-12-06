Armenian teenager builds robot to make everyday life easier
December 6, 2017 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 11-year-old Davit Baghdasaryan from Armenia has been interested in robotics for several years now.
The only multifunctional robot he has created is able to pick up items and move them, as well as read and answer to questions. Also, the robot has a camera.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Davit said he had long dreamed of creating a robot to facilitate people's lives.
"I came up with a lot of ideas when studying the Aghues programming language, and I decided to learn as much as possible about robotics," he said.
Davit developed the multi-functional robot within two months by combining his earlier robots.
The teenager is planning to improve his skills in the field of robotics and is going to create a harvesting robot next.
Top stories
Triada Studio's imagination stirring puzzle Shadowmatic was named among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games of 2017.
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
62% of the population uses the Internet in Armenia, more than 64% of households own a computer and 60% has access to Internet.
The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia dodges EU blacklist of tax havens, pledges to improve The EU said Armenia failed tax transparency standards but made sufficient commitments to improve the area of fair taxation.
Karen Khachanov to participate in Australian Open 2018 Khachanov will compete alongside the Big Four, which comprises Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.
Book about historic Armenian cities to be translated into Turkish The English language volume is titled Armenian Tsopk/Kharpert, consisting of fifteen chapters on various aspects of the region’s history.
Ottawa resident has no idea how much an Aivazovsky would bring "We would like to sell it, but don’t know how, and can’t seem to come up with a current market value on it," Rob the seller says.